Etsomnia™ 300: In Love With Etsy!

Over the last seven years, I have had a lot of fun at the expense of Etsy sellers, but the truth is I’d be nothing without them. Nearly every one of my favorite acquisitions over the past 12 years has come from Etsy. It’s an amazing marketplace, and I sincerely hope it goes on and on… Since today is my 300th edition of Etsomnia™ (!), I thought I’d show you some of my absolute favorite Etsy acquisitions. This week, instead of poking fun at Etsy’s less-than-spectacular offerings, I’m going to show you some of the Etsy items I couldn’t resist (and don’t regret), and I’m going to share links to the talented makers of those items.

This is one of my favorite jackets of all time. It’s by the very talented Nancy of Dare2bStylish, who has made many of my most-often-worn clothes!

We don’t wear baseball caps very often, so though I bought both two for Beloved and me, I didn’t think they’d get much use. Wrong. They’re so great looking, we actually fight over them! By RandDDesignsILM

I loved this garlic-grating dish so much that when I broke it, I went right back and bought another! By TheGratePlate

I got a few pairs of cute socks from RedFoxSox for Beloved last year, and she raves about them!

I guess by now you can tell we have kind of a thing for crabs, so this handmade crab wrapping paper (with matching gift tags) by louisemoneyoriginals has been incredibly popular in our house!

I got this little guy as a joke gift, but he’s so gorgeous, he’s now on permanent display! By miniatureglass

Beloved really loved these. Our neighbors may have felt differently about them… By VinylConcepts

Although everything was cancelled last year because of COVID, I’m looking forward to eventually getting to wear this gorgeous hand-painted silk burnout kimono by tiresh

You’ll be relieved to hear that not all the things I buy on Etsy are for me! We got three sets of different finger puppets from MarionnettesStore a few years ago for the babies in our lives, and they were seriously cute and well made!

The lovely folks at HartPaper took this design and turned them into holiday cards for us a few years ago, complete with matching return address labels! They have done a few different designs for us, but these are still our favorite holiday cards of all time.

Often, when I do a profile on a seller, I buy something from them for myself or my people. I loved this little mermaid by BarruntandoCeramics so much, I bought a bunch of them and gave them away because they reminded me of my mother!

I don’t think I need to explain why I love this attorney’s new baby gift so much! By MemesCustomStitches

My absolute favorite Etsy purchase of all time has to be this gorgeous white gold, diamond, and sapphire reproduction ring setting that I bought from JanetDavidi. She was amazingly patient and helpful when I was trying to figure out what to order to fit my mother’s diamond, and I am still hopelessly in love with the ring!

I bought this for us in 2013 when we got back home after the hurricane. It was the first piece of art we hung in the rebuilt house, and that made it even more special. We use it every day, and we love it still. By NaturesHeavenlyArt