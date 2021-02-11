Etsomnia™ 300: In Love With Etsy!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Over the last seven years, I have had a lot of fun at the expense of Etsy sellers, but the truth is I’d be nothing without them. Nearly every one of my favorite acquisitions over the past 12 years has come from Etsy. It’s an amazing marketplace, and I sincerely hope it goes on and on… Since today is my 300th edition of Etsomnia™ (!), I thought I’d show you some of my absolute favorite Etsy acquisitions. This week, instead of poking fun at Etsy’s less-than-spectacular offerings, I’m going to show you some of the Etsy items I couldn’t resist (and don’t regret), and I’m going to share links to the talented makers of those items.
February 11, 2021 at 10:09 am
Good buys….not everything is crazy.
