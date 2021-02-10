In December of 2019, a catchy single called Jerusalema was released in South Africa by DJ Master KG and singer Nomcebo. In February 2020, an Angolan dance troupe recorded themselves dancing (and eating) to it. By March, it was spreading nearly as fast as the pandemic, but with much happier results. By summer 2020, it was internet famous, and had traveled from Angola dancers to Israeli monks to Irish police to hospital workers around the globe. World leaders referred to it in televised speeches. Health care workers used it as a life-affirming battle cry. It has inspired hope and joy in millions of people at a time when hope was what we needed most.

Jerusalema has been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify, and it is one of the top searches across the world on the music identification application Shazam. It hit the top five charts in Belgium, France, Hungary, Netherlands, and Switzerland and was No. 1 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart in mid-September. 2020.

Even though it's been going on for a year, the dance craze is still sparking competitions and inspiring new groups to join in.