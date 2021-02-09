Emi Hazlett

British-born Netherlands-based paper artist Emi Hazlett employs mind-blowing levels of attention to detail, depth, and shape when creating her pieces. It’s no surprise her client list includes iconic brands like Mikimoto, Tissot, and John Lewis.

Hazlett’s personal projects range from artistic cut-paper nude silhouettes to jaw-dropping folding paper cities. I think they’re all magnificent. In addition to her paper passion projects, she takes commissions of all shapes and sizes for paper models, sets, props and, gorgeous bespoke gifts. She will even make you a paper model of your house! If I were selling houses rather than NYC apartments, I might commission a few of those myself!

You can follow the very-talented Emi Hazlett on her website and shop, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.