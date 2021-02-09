My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Paper Passion

British-born Netherlands-based paper artist Emi Hazlett employs mind-blowing levels of attention to detail, depth, and shape when creating her pieces. It’s no surprise her client list includes iconic brands like Mikimoto, Tissot, and John Lewis.

Hazlett’s personal projects range from artistic cut-paper nude silhouettes to jaw-dropping folding paper cities. I think they’re all magnificent. In addition to her paper passion projects, she takes commissions of all shapes and sizes for paper models, sets, props and, gorgeous bespoke gifts. She will even make you a paper model of your house! If I were selling houses rather than NYC apartments, I might commission a few of those myself!

You can follow the very-talented Emi Hazlett on her website and shop, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. lois
    February 9, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Stunning work. She must not have cats.

  2. janhaltn
    February 9, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    I have never known a ‘paper artist’ but I sure do admire their work. With one exception I am both amazed and greatly admire her work. Now to the exception, the artist needs to explain to me what she intended to do. I just don’t understand it. There is one more on her Instagram page that is related. I sure never could do anything even close to what she does. GREAT work = Hal

