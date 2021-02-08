My OBT

Band Groupie

Patrick Adair

Metalsmith (and jewelry wizard) Patrick Adair thinks up wedding bands that make you stand out, not fit in. Combining unusual and rare materials like meteorite with gold, or tungsten core with Zircuti (an alloy of Zirconium and Titanium), Adair never limits himself to predictable jewelry metals. He even utilizes items like excess Niobium-Titanium Superconductors and fossilized mammoth teeth! He has also trademarked his own material, Glowstone, a composite matrix of strontium aluminate.

And though they’re made for the luxury market, many of Adair’s rings are surprisingly affordable. Adair’s unexpected rings are entirely unique; you’ll certainly never see anyone else wearing anything like them.

You can see all of Patrick Adair’s daring designs on his website and on Instagram.

2 thoughts on “Band Groupie

  1. lois
    February 8, 2021 at 9:44 am

    Malachite….you cannot go wrong with it. Beautiful work.

  2. janhaltn
    February 8, 2021 at 10:56 am

    I would be both excited and happy to wear any one of them. They are all beautiful and I am not a ‘ring, man’. I have saved this link so I can look at them again. Super special = Hal

