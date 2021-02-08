Band Groupie

Patrick Adair

Metalsmith (and jewelry wizard) Patrick Adair thinks up wedding bands that make you stand out, not fit in. Combining unusual and rare materials like meteorite with gold, or tungsten core with Zircuti (an alloy of Zirconium and Titanium), Adair never limits himself to predictable jewelry metals. He even utilizes items like excess Niobium-Titanium Superconductors and fossilized mammoth teeth! He has also trademarked his own material, Glowstone, a composite matrix of strontium aluminate.

And though they’re made for the luxury market, many of Adair’s rings are surprisingly affordable. Adair’s unexpected rings are entirely unique; you’ll certainly never see anyone else wearing anything like them.

You can see all of Patrick Adair’s daring designs on his website and on Instagram.