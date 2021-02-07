My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Bella Luna

by 9 Comments

Luna Corvus

I found today’s artist while looking for amethyst items last week, and I just fell in love with her work! These are the magical creations by Québécoise artist Luna Corvus. She makes amazing crowns and tiaras, jewelry, and accessories using crystals, metal filigree, dried flowers, and resin. Her pieces look like they’re straight out of the Elven lands of Rivendell. Looking at the artist wearing these amazing things makes me want to dye my hair teal, don a smoky eye, and tiara up!

In addition to the many glorious items available for purchase in her shop, Luna Corvus also makes custom work, tailored to the recipient. They would make a fantastic gift for that astrology-minded friend. Corvus can match the crystals and symbols to their star sign and even their personality. What a wonderful idea!

You can see all of Luna Corvus’s beautiful creations on her website and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, and you can buy her wonderful pieces on Etsy.

9 thoughts on “Bella Luna

  1. bcparkison
    February 7, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Donna dear…Help me figure out why I can’t just see your post without going to instagram????

    • Donna from MyOBT
      February 7, 2021 at 11:39 am

      I wish I could! It must be some kind of setting in your browser, but I don’t know enough to know where it lives. I’ll see if I can find an article with more information.

      • bcparkison
        February 7, 2021 at 11:45 am

        I don’t know either. Thanks

      • Donna from MyOBT
        February 7, 2021 at 12:17 pm

        Okay, I found a message board that suggested if you are using Safari as your browser, you should clear your browsing history. That should clear it up.

        Phone instructions: Go to phone settings, scroll down to Safari and click on it. Scroll way down on the safari settings page and click on the blue link “clear history and website data.” That should fix the problem.

        If you’re viewing it in a computer instead, let me know and I’ll figure out how to do thatz

  3. lois
    February 7, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    The mermaid braids!!!!!

  4. StellaKate Blue
    February 7, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    I’ll take one of each! What fun!

  5. janhaltn
    February 7, 2021 at 5:50 pm

    They grew on me. I am watching the Super Bowl pre-game show so I took more time looking at each one. Knee jerk – Don’t like them. continue to look at them and I liked all of them. They sure are interesting. Would love to interview the artist. Hal

