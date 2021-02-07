Bella Luna

Luna Corvus

I found today’s artist while looking for amethyst items last week, and I just fell in love with her work! These are the magical creations by Québécoise artist Luna Corvus. She makes amazing crowns and tiaras, jewelry, and accessories using crystals, metal filigree, dried flowers, and resin. Her pieces look like they’re straight out of the Elven lands of Rivendell. Looking at the artist wearing these amazing things makes me want to dye my hair teal, don a smoky eye, and tiara up!

In addition to the many glorious items available for purchase in her shop, Luna Corvus also makes custom work, tailored to the recipient. They would make a fantastic gift for that astrology-minded friend. Corvus can match the crystals and symbols to their star sign and even their personality. What a wonderful idea!

You can see all of Luna Corvus’s beautiful creations on her website and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, and you can buy her wonderful pieces on Etsy.