My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Move Over, Fabio

by 3 Comments

Audrey Bellot

French photographer Audrey Bellot has a wonderful way of capturing beautiful dogs in magnificent settings. Her canine-meets-nature compositions are positively magical.

Someone said Bellot’s pictures look like the dogs are being posed like social media influencers, but I think they’re way more romantic than that. Instead, I think they look like they should be the covers of doggie romance novels.

“I sincerely believe that dogs bring a lot to our everyday lives: love, happiness, security, and much more. I like to show in my pictures the authentic expressions of dogs in extraordinary natural settings. It is important to understand how dogs feel and express their emotions to get captivating portraits.”

– Audrey Bellot

You can see all of Audrey Bellot’s amazing dog photos on her website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Move Over, Fabio

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    February 21, 2021 at 10:16 am

    Lovely! She really captures their personalities

    Like

    Reply
  2. lois
    February 21, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Every photo is just beautiful! Dogs are so expressive.

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    February 21, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    Everyone is a winner. She does a great job. Yes, they have personalities and she brings it out. Love it!! Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.