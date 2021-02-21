Move Over, Fabio

Audrey Bellot

French photographer Audrey Bellot has a wonderful way of capturing beautiful dogs in magnificent settings. Her canine-meets-nature compositions are positively magical.

Someone said Bellot’s pictures look like the dogs are being posed like social media influencers, but I think they’re way more romantic than that. Instead, I think they look like they should be the covers of doggie romance novels.

“I sincerely believe that dogs bring a lot to our everyday lives: love, happiness, security, and much more. I like to show in my pictures the authentic expressions of dogs in extraordinary natural settings. It is important to understand how dogs feel and express their emotions to get captivating portraits.” – Audrey Bellot

You can see all of Audrey Bellot’s amazing dog photos on her website and on Instagram.