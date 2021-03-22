Award-Winning Faces

Makeup Artist Magazine

Sometimes, when I hunt for new subjects, I find something that’s not exactly current, but it’s nonetheless fascinating. Today is one of those days.

There have been a number of really great businesses that COVID broke. Restaurants, theaters, stores, bars, salons, many, many vital local businesses have been lost. But I confess it never occurred to me that a business like Makeup Artist Magazine would fall alongside them. Alas, that is what seems to have happened. The magazine covered the wide, wide world of makeup, from international artists’ work to large-scale film and TV production makeups to interviews with top designers and model-makers. The bi-monthly rag was known for its daring editorial shoots, useful tips and innovative techniques, special effects, and introductions to brand new cutting-edge products.

In particular, Makeup Artist Magazine used to hold an annual Face Awards competition, which contest inspired some amazing artists to create some fascinating looks.

You can follow Makeup Artist Magazine on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. I am very hopeful that they’ll be back!