Wonders in Wool

Under the name Stowaway Toys, Moscow-based fiber artist Nastasya Shuljak turns wool into adorable, lovably sculptures loaded with personality. Her work is absolutely a joy to behold, and it started as kind of a fluke. Shuljak began her exploration into sculpture when a friend gave her the gift of a bag of wool. I would look at such a gift as either a joke or a passive-aggressive comment on my harshness toward the less successful felters.
“I saw children’s sonorous happiness in an adult man holding in his hands what I did,” says Shuljak. “Until now, it touches me, causes surprise and peace. [My animals] do not aspire to the exhibition hall, do not claim to be art. These are just small lumps of joy, carefree second smiles.”– Nastasya Shuljak
Shuljak teaches wool felting classes and sells her own charming creations on social media. You can follow Stowaway Toys on Instagram.
March 23, 2021 at 6:43 am
I love all of them. At the price she is selling them, they are out of my range. But it seems she is sold out of most of them. Really cute work and I wish her the very best. Hal
March 23, 2021 at 8:12 am
Aw, they are wonderful, and so nicely photgraphed too! Such eyecandy to enjoy on an ordinary day like today. Thanks for sharing, they did bring me in a nice mood! 🙂
March 23, 2021 at 8:20 am
Now this is just about the cutest thing I have seen in along while. Loveable
March 23, 2021 at 9:35 am
My cats–the little stinkers–would find these and demolish them in a heartbeat.
