Wonders in Wool

Nastasya Shuljak/Stowaway Toys

Under the name Stowaway Toys, Moscow-based fiber artist Nastasya Shuljak turns wool into adorable, lovably sculptures loaded with personality. Her work is absolutely a joy to behold, and it started as kind of a fluke. Shuljak began her exploration into sculpture when a friend gave her the gift of a bag of wool. I would look at such a gift as either a joke or a passive-aggressive comment on my harshness toward the less successful felters.

“I saw children’s sonorous happiness in an adult man holding in his hands what I did,” says Shuljak. “Until now, it touches me, causes surprise and peace. [My animals] do not aspire to the exhibition hall, do not claim to be art. These are just small lumps of joy, carefree second smiles.” – Nastasya Shuljak

Shuljak teaches wool felting classes and sells her own charming creations on social media. You can follow Stowaway Toys on Instagram.