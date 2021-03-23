My OBT

Wonders in Wool

Nastasya Shuljak/Stowaway Toys

Under the name Stowaway Toys, Moscow-based fiber artist Nastasya Shuljak turns wool into adorable, lovably sculptures loaded with personality. Her work is absolutely a joy to behold, and it started as kind of a fluke. Shuljak began her exploration into sculpture when a friend gave her the gift of a bag of wool. I would look at such a gift as either a joke or a passive-aggressive comment on my harshness toward the less successful felters.

“I saw children’s sonorous happiness in an adult man holding in his hands what I did,” says Shuljak. “Until now, it touches me, causes surprise and peace. [My animals] do not aspire to the exhibition hall, do not claim to be art. These are just small lumps of joy, carefree second smiles.”

– Nastasya Shuljak

Shuljak teaches wool felting classes and sells her own charming creations on social media. You can follow Stowaway Toys on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Wonders in Wool

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 23, 2021 at 6:43 am

    I love all of them. At the price she is selling them, they are out of my range. But it seems she is sold out of most of them. Really cute work and I wish her the very best. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. galeriaredelius
    March 23, 2021 at 8:12 am

    Aw, they are wonderful, and so nicely photgraphed too! Such eyecandy to enjoy on an ordinary day like today. Thanks for sharing, they did bring me in a nice mood! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    March 23, 2021 at 8:20 am

    Now this is just about the cutest thing I have seen in along while. Loveable

    Like

    Reply
  4. lois
    March 23, 2021 at 9:35 am

    My cats–the little stinkers–would find these and demolish them in a heartbeat.

    Like

    Reply

