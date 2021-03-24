Smart Glass Recycled Jewelry

Beloved and I are total suckers for beach glass. On nice days, no matter how cold the weather, she’s out combing the beaches for glass. As a result, every room in our house features at least a couple of floor vases filled with glass recycled by the Atlantic. So when I spotted the Instagram ad for Smart Glass Recycled Jewelry, I was intrigued. This glass, however, is recycled by actual people, who turn it into gorgeous, wearable pieces.

“Every piece begins with a discarded glass bottle. Yup, a real piece of trash. And then we transform it into gorgeous, sustainable jewelry. You won’t believe how beautiful a beer bottle can be.” – About SmartGlass Recycled Jewelry

Empty bottles are sourced from local restaurants, neighbors, and “the occasional dumpster.” Then using a combination of techniques borrowed from glass, ceramics, and stone work, they cut and fire, tumble and grind the bottles, turning them into something new and beautiful. Their process makes the glass pieces more strong and less breakable, so they’re perfectly suited for use in jewelry. They even have a repair policy where we will rebuild anything that breaks with new glass (even if it has multiple pieces and needs many of them replaced) for just $15!

You can see all of Smart Glass’s beautiful, affordable, recycled jewelry on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.