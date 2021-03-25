Etsomnia™ 304: Let’s Talk About Socks

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Be they creative, funny, rude, lewd, weird, ugly, or unexpected, socks come in all varieties, and Etsy, of course, has some of the best and worst.

This week, I was at something of a loss for my Etsomnia™ theme, so I asked Beloved. Her response? Socks. She has gotten into the creative, colorful, funny socks thing over the last few years (and can I just say thank heaven! She’s impossible to shop for, and at least this gives me something I know I can get her.) I confess I wasn’t expecting much, but I found some really fun (and terrible) options! Success!

“Sexy” wool stockings. Unless there’s a fetish I don’t know about (always a possibility), there’s nothing sexy about this.

(Adult) female empowerment socks! What a fun idea! By MulberryandGrand

Etsy, putting the “uh-oh” into OOAK.

I’ve heard of tube socks, but boob socks?

Perfect for the goat farmer in your life! By zach26

Are you concerned that your human-shaped ankles and feet are just too attractive? These socks with built-in cankles should fix that problem!

These are so beautiful, I don’t even mind the open-toed booties! By Socksfootlesssandals

These are great in theory, but there’s too many words. Who, exactly, is taking the time to peer at your socks for enough time to read all this?

I particularly like how mortified these socks look.

My feet have felt like this, especially after the treadmill! By SocksandSmile

I’ll bet you thought at least socks would be free from the weird application of sparkly shit, right? Surprise!

While not technically socks, these spats are totally cute! By TheGlamBox

Seems like the knit wits have been at it again!

According to the maker, these things “work equally well as leg or arm warmers.” I would agree with that.