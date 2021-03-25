Etsomnia™ 304: Let’s Talk About Socks

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
This week, I was at something of a loss for my Etsomnia™ theme, so I asked Beloved. Her response? Socks. She has gotten into the creative, colorful, funny socks thing over the last few years (and can I just say thank heaven! She’s impossible to shop for, and at least this gives me something I know I can get her.) I confess I wasn’t expecting much, but I found some really fun (and terrible) options! Success!
March 25, 2021 at 6:36 am
Most of them are really cute. You guessed it, I buy my socks at Walmart and all of them are just socks. Living in Florida, the USA About this time of the year the socks stay in the drawer. Hal
March 25, 2021 at 3:44 pm
Oh. Oh dear . . .
