Same Energy

Today, we’re looking at a remarkable bit of AI called Same Energy. Same Energy is a visual search engine. The website can be used to find beautiful art, photography, decoration ideas, or anything else. Though the engine is still in beta version, I find it completely fascinating and really effective.

I tried a number of very different images; a vintage ad (see results in image above), a black and white bathroom, a family of swans, and an office building. Each of the searches turned up results both expected and un, but I found them all relevant in their own visual way. And yes, the mood matched. How do they do that?

“We believe that image search should be visual, using only a minimum of words. And we believe it should integrate a rich visual understanding, capturing the artistic style and overall mood of an image, not just the objects in it. We hope Same Energy will help you discover new styles, and perhaps use them as inspiration.” – About Same Energy

The engine was created by Toronto-based developer Jacob Jackson. Before developing his AI engine, Jackson was a major player in competitive programming and game design.

You can check out the Same Energy engine on the website.