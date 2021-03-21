Repost: Hide & Seek

Malika Favre for Brummell Magazine

10/24/15: During my daily search for lovelies, I came across fellow blogger Lexa.Covers’ post about the 2015 World Illustration Awards. The winning images were interesting, but it’s the illustrations of Malika Favre that stopped me in my tracks. I was instantly captivated by her exuberant colors, her judicious use of negative space, and her clean, classic lines. When I got to her website, I knew I was onto something special. The French-born, London-based artist manages to communicate her subjects in the simplest of lines, but the art is elevated by her simplicity rather than reduced by it.

“…there is no point in adding and adding things to a design. If you can live without it, then you don’t need it; get rid of it.” -Malika Favre interview with TheGreatDiscontent

All of her work should have been on my walls in 1982! One of the hottest illustrators in Europe, Favre’s work graces everything from magazine covers and editorial art to package design to building murals. But even when it’s just used as advertising, it manages to be advertising of the type that makes you want to stop and examine rather than mindlessly turn the page. To me, her work feels important and collectible, which is why it’s so fortunate that much of it is for sale! In particular, don’t miss her Karma Sutra series and her zodiac series.

