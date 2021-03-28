Repost: Edible Geometry

Dinara Kasko

10/1/16: Using her own original silicone molds, food artist Dinara Kasko makes cakes that really appeal to my sense of order. Most of them look less like food than like something I’d feature as sculpture. The Ukranian baker composes her sculptures of the finest ingredients and flavors. According to those who have sampled them, they are as gorgeous to eat as they are to look at.

Always a fan of math, Kasko uses geometry principles to design her creations. She even uses a 3D food printer to craft some of her elements.

You can follow Dinara Kasko on her website and on Instagram. And you can sign up for her English-language cake decorating classes on the Kica Culinary School website.

All photos property of Dinara Kasko.