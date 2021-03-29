Alien Artifacts

Benoit Averly

French artist Benoit Averly crafts gorgeous sculptural pieces that don’t look like anything I’ve ever seen. If I didn’t know their origins, I think I could be convinced that they are important archaeological finds from another planet. They have such gravitas and mystery about them, I am utterly in love.

Averly’s works are all made from wood (occasionally embellished with metal), but somehow, most of them look like another material entirely. Some look to me like they’re crafted of heavy metals like bronze or iron, some have the texture of ceramics, and others appear to have been carved from ancient stone.

Though his pieces look like they would take years to craft, Averly says most of them are created entirely in one sitting after a long reflection. Not surprisingly, his sculptures serve as the centerpiece in luxury interiors around the world, including homes, hotels, cruise ships, and even airports.

You can see all of Benoit Averly’s jaw-dropping creations on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.