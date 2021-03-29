My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Alien Artifacts

by 3 Comments

Benoit Averly

French artist Benoit Averly crafts gorgeous sculptural pieces that don’t look like anything I’ve ever seen. If I didn’t know their origins, I think I could be convinced that they are important archaeological finds from another planet. They have such gravitas and mystery about them, I am utterly in love.

Averly’s works are all made from wood (occasionally embellished with metal), but somehow, most of them look like another material entirely. Some look to me like they’re crafted of heavy metals like bronze or iron, some have the texture of ceramics, and others appear to have been carved from ancient stone.

Though his pieces look like they would take years to craft, Averly says most of them are created entirely in one sitting after a long reflection. Not surprisingly, his sculptures serve as the centerpiece in luxury interiors around the world, including homes, hotels, cruise ships, and even airports.

You can see all of Benoit Averly’s jaw-dropping creations on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Alien Artifacts

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    March 29, 2021 at 7:20 am

    Now, where’s my credit card?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    March 29, 2021 at 8:32 am

    Wow! They would be completely out of place in my simple life but if I could afford one maybe my life wouldn’t be so simple.

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    March 29, 2021 at 9:23 am

    Again and again Donna finds some really outstanding work/art for us. This is just another one on the long list of great and beautiful work she has found. This started me day with a smile =- Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.