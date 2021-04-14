Generation Pep

Choreographed by Sabrina Lonis, Dance 10,000 is a mind-blowing video featuring 9-year-old Lilyana Ilunga dancing up a storm. The premise of the video is that young Ilunga dances while clocking 10,000 steps in just 3 minutes. I wonder if she’d mind if I sent her my FitBit so she could take it for a dance…

The video was made by Generation Pep, the Swedish non-profit organization working to change the increasingly-sedentary lifestyle of children across the world. The 10,000-step dance is meant to highlight the daily recommendation for physical activity.

“According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, childhood obesity is one of the most serious global public health challenges of the 21st century, affecting every country in the world. In just 40 years, the number of school-age children and adolescents with obesity has risen more than 10-fold, from 11 million to 124 million (2016 estimates). Besides, an estimated 216 million were classified as overweight but not obese in 2016. The condition also affects younger children, with over 38 million children aged under 5 living with overweight or obesity in 2017.” – Generation Pep

You can learn more about Generation Pep on the organization’s website.