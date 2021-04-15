Barbara Nanning

Etsomnia and I are on vacation this week. But don’t worry. I promise you won’t be bored.

Ceramicist and glass artist, Barbara Nanning, has a magical way of combining her materials to make pieces that look like they’re made of an entirely new material. In her mixed media pieces like the one above, she begins by turning her pieces on the wheel, then blowing the glass elements. Nanning then merges them by cutting and assembling them. I find her pieces remarkable and amazing luxurious.

“Nature, both organic and inorganic, is a constant source of inspiration. I am interested in the forces of gravity, in the balance between positive and negative elements, between inner and outer form. I always work from the circle, the center of the circle is a resting point, from there, the movement emanates. That’s what I do, I capture the essence of movement and growth in my work.” – Barbara Nanning

Nanning also works in precious metals to many of her pieces, which just adds to the luxe feel of her work.

You can see all of Barbara Nanning’s glamorous work on her website and on Instagram.