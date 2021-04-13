My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Space and Resin

Dominique Audette

Jeweler Dominique Audette plays with shape and volume, and combines interesting materials to create fascinating jewels like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Many of her one-of-a-kind pieces combine resin with bronze, sterling silver, and enamel.

“My formal approach deconstruct the volumes and surfaces of existing objects, taking them out of their context so as to create new objects by abstracting to a greater or lesser extend those elements that represent figuration. My art is based on drawing, which incorporates new volumes and new lines into the composition. The graphic element is omnipresent throughout my work. The aim is to reveal the essence of an object through its volume, its shape, its lines, its colour and finish.”

– Dominique Audette

Audette’s interesting use of resin allows her to add color to her pieces, and also to make large pieces without adding excessive weight. It’s truly unique stuff.

You can see all of Dominique Audette’s creative jewelry on her website and on Instagram.

  1. galeriaredelius
    April 13, 2021 at 6:19 am

    Amazing pieces, my heart sings when I see these, so beautiful, playful and original! Thanks for highlighting her, you made my jewellery-day! 🙂

