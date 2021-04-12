Spare pARTs

Assemblage artist Annie Becker describes herself as a “self-taught found object artist with a love for soon-to-be discarded, often-times-rusty-and-washed-out, past-their-prime-materials.” These materials may be past their prime, but Becker certainly breathes new life into them! Her assembled characters are charming and totally adorable. I’d be honored to have one of them in my house!
“My artwork is about second chances and new beginnings. It’s about making something out of nothing, and hopefully creating some happiness along the way.”– Annie Becker
You can see more of Annie Becker’s wonderful, whimsical creations on her website and Instagram.
April 12, 2021 at 7:53 am
How can you look at these darling creations and not crack a silly grin! Love them!!
April 12, 2021 at 8:28 am
Well they are cute. I think I have some of those parts in a kitchen drawer.
April 12, 2021 at 8:49 am
So cute, so clever. They all have smiles on their faces–how could you not?!
April 12, 2021 at 9:10 am
I agree with all of the above. Totally fun!! — Hal
April 12, 2021 at 9:51 am
These are adorable! Some of these items could be antiques!
