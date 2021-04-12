Spare pARTs

Annie Becker

Assemblage artist Annie Becker describes herself as a “self-taught found object artist with a love for soon-to-be discarded, often-times-rusty-and-washed-out, past-their-prime-materials.” These materials may be past their prime, but Becker certainly breathes new life into them! Her assembled characters are charming and totally adorable. I’d be honored to have one of them in my house!

“My artwork is about second chances and new beginnings. It’s about making something out of nothing, and hopefully creating some happiness along the way.” – Annie Becker

You can see more of Annie Becker’s wonderful, whimsical creations on her website and Instagram.