Repost: Teacher's Pet

9/25/17: On Wednesday of this week, my musical (re)discovery post was my “April, Come She Will,” my favorite Simon & Garfunkel song. A good friend responded with the video below. It’s author Alan Zweibel telling a story from his childhood, and it absolutely killed me. A renowned comedy writer for Saturday Night Live, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Zweibel is reading a selection from his Thurber Prize winning novel, The Other Shulman.

As I told my friend, it’s too good to keep to myself.

So many, many thanks to Hainsel (not his real name) for turning me onto this fantastic story for a Friday morning!

