Character Study

Did you ever read the book, Wicked (on which the musical is based)? In the book, some animals have evolved into sentient Animals who hold down normal jobs like people do. It’s a fascinating study about prejudice, and a very worthwhile read. As I was reading it, the Animals all looked like today’s very special sculptures.
I want to be in a world where these characters live. Their faces and poses communicate such sensitivity and deep feeling, it’s hard to believe they’re not real. Crafted by Corrine Redmayne under the name Red Felt, they are truly magnificent works of art.
You can see all of the magical Red Felt characters on Instagram and Etsy.
May 14, 2021 at 6:30 am
These are wonderful. I love their vintage stylings and how tactile and fluffy every element looks.
May 14, 2021 at 7:36 am
So special …they capture the true dog in each one but the bear with a bee on his nose is my fave
May 14, 2021 at 10:30 am
Mr Spot….wanna come home with me? These are so sweet.
May 14, 2021 at 10:30 am
Warm and cute. Wish I had to skill to make one of them, but I don’t. I love all of them =- Hal
