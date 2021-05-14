My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Character Study

by 4 Comments

Corrin Redmayne/Red Felt

Did you ever read the book, Wicked (on which the musical is based)? In the book, some animals have evolved into sentient Animals who hold down normal jobs like people do. It’s a fascinating study about prejudice, and a very worthwhile read. As I was reading it, the Animals all looked like today’s very special sculptures.

I want to be in a world where these characters live. Their faces and poses communicate such sensitivity and deep feeling, it’s hard to believe they’re not real. Crafted by Corrine Redmayne under the name Red Felt, they are truly magnificent works of art.

You can see all of the magical Red Felt characters on Instagram and Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Character Study

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 14, 2021 at 6:30 am

    These are wonderful. I love their vintage stylings and how tactile and fluffy every element looks.

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    May 14, 2021 at 7:36 am

    So special …they capture the true dog in each one but the bear with a bee on his nose is my fave

    Like

    Reply
  3. lois
    May 14, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Mr Spot….wanna come home with me? These are so sweet.

    Like

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    May 14, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Warm and cute. Wish I had to skill to make one of them, but I don’t. I love all of them =- Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.