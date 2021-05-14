Character Study

Corrin Redmayne/Red Felt

Did you ever read the book, Wicked (on which the musical is based)? In the book, some animals have evolved into sentient Animals who hold down normal jobs like people do. It’s a fascinating study about prejudice, and a very worthwhile read. As I was reading it, the Animals all looked like today’s very special sculptures.

I want to be in a world where these characters live. Their faces and poses communicate such sensitivity and deep feeling, it’s hard to believe they’re not real. Crafted by Corrine Redmayne under the name Red Felt, they are truly magnificent works of art.

You can see all of the magical Red Felt characters on Instagram and Etsy.