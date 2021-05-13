Etsomnia™ 310: Swimwear

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Heaven help me, it’s that time again. Out of necessity, I did buy a couple of bathing suits for our Mexico trip last month, but between our trips to Fire Island and kayaking, I really need a few more. There is nothing I hate more than bathing suit shopping. I’m dreading it. Oh, wait! I know! I’m going to postpone the inevitable by looking at some of the most awful swimsuits on Etsy!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
May 13, 2021 at 7:12 am
There some really good-looking ones in today’s post. I could have done without the first one. Hal
LikeLike