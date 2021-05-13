My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 310: Swimwear

by 1 Comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Heaven help me, it’s that time again. Out of necessity, I did buy a couple of bathing suits for our Mexico trip last month, but between our trips to Fire Island and kayaking, I really need a few more. There is nothing I hate more than bathing suit shopping. I’m dreading it. Oh, wait! I know! I’m going to postpone the inevitable by looking at some of the most awful swimsuits on Etsy!

Well, that’s one way to make sure people know you’ve lost weight!
Bae needs a good slap.
I’ve heard of infinity dresses, but an infinity bathing suit? That’s genius! By ElizabethReuben
Very pretty on her, but hear me out. There was a young woman at the resort in Mexico who had one of these suits. It looked great on her, but by day 3, I noticed at dinner she had one white shoulder and one tanned one. Nope.
This customizable suit is “perfect for new brides.” Heaven help the groom!
So adorable! By Fursiko
Many of the suits in my size look like this, and if there’s one thing fluffy ladies don’t need, it’s ruching.
It’s cute on her, but I’m afraid I’d just look like this.
I think this would be flattering on a wide range of figures! By Kerlukey
I’m suddenly off piña coladas…
This is a clear case of too much internet.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 310: Swimwear

  1. janhaltn
    May 13, 2021 at 7:12 am

    There some really good-looking ones in today’s post. I could have done without the first one. Hal

