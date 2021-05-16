Repost: Garden Party

9/19/16: Working directly from the nature she encounters on her frequent travels, Crimean tattoo artist Pis Saro creates body art that is true-to-life. Although they are nearly accurate enough to be scientific illustrations, the creations somehow retain their dreaminess and optimism. They look to me like hope, and that’s how they began. The series started as a way for young women to cover their cutting scars, and they continue to represent a better future, both for the artist and for the people who have the good fortune to wear her work. What a lovely way to spend your life as an artist!

All photos property of Pis Saro.