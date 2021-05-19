Family Glass

Borowski Glass

It is rare these days that a family business not only survives but thrives! Today’s post is about one such company. In the early eighties, using long-forgotten techniques and handmade tools, Stanislaw Borowski burst onto the European art glass scene, and with his two sons, Pawel and Wiktor (and later, Stani Jan), created what is today one of the world’s most respected art glass manufacturing companies. Employing techniques like engraving on cameo glass, the Borowski family continues to push the envelope, constantly innovating new glass techniques that are then copied all over the world.

I find their whimsical shapes and bright color combinations so compelling! It’s really clear how long they’ve been working in the medium. Their mastery is incredible.

You can learn more about Borowski Glass on the company’s website and on Instagram and YouTube.