Family Glass

Borowski Glass

It is rare these days that a family business not only survives but thrives! Today’s post is about one such company. In the early eighties, using long-forgotten techniques and handmade tools, Stanislaw Borowski burst onto the European art glass scene, and with his two sons, Pawel and Wiktor (and later, Stani Jan), created what is today one of the world’s most respected art glass manufacturing companies. Employing techniques like engraving on cameo glass, the Borowski family continues to push the envelope, constantly innovating new glass techniques that are then copied all over the world.

I find their whimsical shapes and bright color combinations so compelling! It’s really clear how long they’ve been working in the medium. Their mastery is incredible.

You can learn more about Borowski Glass on the company’s website and on Instagram and YouTube.

  1. janhaltn
    May 19, 2021 at 7:10 am

    Interesting. Cute, Cleaver and …………….. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    May 19, 2021 at 8:34 am

    Very creative but LOL…in my mind I keep seeing all the different colors all over the floor.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 19, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Oh these are just marvellous! I found myself thinking, “No, this one is my favourite” every time I scrolled further down your post. I especially love the chameleon, the peacock and all the fish.

