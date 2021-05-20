My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 311: A Lid for Every Pot

by 1 Comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

When I did the Etsomnia post about things that would make Beloved happy, I came across this item, and neither of us has been able to stop thinking about it. Therefore, this week is all about baseball caps on Etsy. You may not think it would be that popular a category, but you would be mistaken. They come in all shapes and sizes and taste levels…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

What a great idea! Love this. Need a bunch. By VIMHUE
This is a great hat to wear if you are trying to look like a sexy TV star
The face only a crazy cat lady could love.
100% accurate! By SassyHatsAndMore
“My, what a big forehead you have!”
“Nah, it’s just my face fanny pack.”
I don’t know about you, but when I find hair in my hat, I figure it’s time for the laundry.
So cute! By HeyShabbyMe
I think somebody’s trying too hard…
Anyone else think this might be made of cat skin?
Well played! By TheBrandedBandit
Seems legit…
Oh, dear!
Love this so hard! By namethatbrand
Finally! Somebody armed the deer!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 311: A Lid for Every Pot

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    May 20, 2021 at 7:00 am

    I’m not into caps but the Mermaid one is a go.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.