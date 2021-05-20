Etsomnia™ 311: A Lid for Every Pot

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

When I did the Etsomnia post about things that would make Beloved happy, I came across this item, and neither of us has been able to stop thinking about it. Therefore, this week is all about baseball caps on Etsy. You may not think it would be that popular a category, but you would be mistaken. They come in all shapes and sizes and taste levels…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

What a great idea! Love this. Need a bunch. By VIMHUE

This is a great hat to wear if you are trying to look like a sexy TV star…

The face only a crazy cat lady could love.

100% accurate! By SassyHatsAndMore

“My, what a big forehead you have!”

“Nah, it’s just my face fanny pack.”

I don’t know about you, but when I find hair in my hat, I figure it’s time for the laundry.

So cute! By HeyShabbyMe

I think somebody’s trying too hard…

Anyone else think this might be made of cat skin?

Well played! By TheBrandedBandit

Seems legit…

Oh, dear!

Love this so hard! By namethatbrand

Finally! Somebody armed the deer!