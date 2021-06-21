My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Rainbows For Your Feet

by 2 Comments

Dolce Vita

Sneakers above by Dolce Vita

Somehow, it’s pride week, and I have once again failed in my annual quest. Every year, at the beginning of June, I resolve to buy rainbow sneakers. And every year, I don’t.

I spend a ton of time on the subway and going in and out of cabs and up and down dirty stairs. The fronts of white-soled sneakers turn filthy pretty quickly in my world. So every year, I continue to look for the perfect black-based pair of slip-on sneakers. Thus far, I have had no luck. This year, though, I really have no excuse. Rainbow sneakers are everywhere!

The fashion world has always been supportive of the LGBTQ cause, but what I want to celebrate today is the fact that the buying public is clearly demanding more pride merchandise. Nearly every major shoe label is offering something special for Pride Month. Maybe I’ll even finally get my shit together and find my own pair!

Vans
Skechers
Puma
Under Armour
Kenneth Cole
Kurt Geiger
Gucci
Adidas

Converse
Steve Madden
Katy Perry
Michael Kors
Reebok
Coach
Stella McCartney

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Rainbows For Your Feet

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    June 21, 2021 at 7:48 am

    These are all amazing. I think I’ll order those Converse! Thanks for sharing these rainbows.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Lisa DeCaro
    June 21, 2021 at 7:58 am

    Love love LOVE these! Happy Pride, my friend!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.