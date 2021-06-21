Rainbows For Your Feet

Dolce Vita

Sneakers above by Dolce Vita

Somehow, it’s pride week, and I have once again failed in my annual quest. Every year, at the beginning of June, I resolve to buy rainbow sneakers. And every year, I don’t.

I spend a ton of time on the subway and going in and out of cabs and up and down dirty stairs. The fronts of white-soled sneakers turn filthy pretty quickly in my world. So every year, I continue to look for the perfect black-based pair of slip-on sneakers. Thus far, I have had no luck. This year, though, I really have no excuse. Rainbow sneakers are everywhere!

The fashion world has always been supportive of the LGBTQ cause, but what I want to celebrate today is the fact that the buying public is clearly demanding more pride merchandise. Nearly every major shoe label is offering something special for Pride Month. Maybe I’ll even finally get my shit together and find my own pair!