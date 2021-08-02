My OBT

Sculpture For All Ages

Tracey Lamb

I’m always excited when I find a talented female artist killing it in a predominantly male-dominated space, and nothing makes me happier than a badass woman with an acetylene torch! This is the pop-art-influenced work by Melbourne metalsmith Tracey Lamb, and it’s giving me so much joy!

Lamb also holds art making classes for small children at MUMA in nearby Monash University. She actually draws and cuts out the shapes being used from colored Perspex, so the children’s art is really her art, too. What a great idea for a collaboration!

You can check out all of Tracey Lamb’s cheerful, artful work on her website and on Instagram.

  1. swallowridge2
    August 2, 2021 at 7:48 am

    I would definitely play with the sculptures meant for preschoolers!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 2, 2021 at 10:46 am

    These are not quite my taste but I think they are incredibly fun and well done. They made me think of both Keith Haring and Alexander Calder.

