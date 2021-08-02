Sculpture For All Ages

Tracey Lamb

I’m always excited when I find a talented female artist killing it in a predominantly male-dominated space, and nothing makes me happier than a badass woman with an acetylene torch! This is the pop-art-influenced work by Melbourne metalsmith Tracey Lamb, and it’s giving me so much joy!

Lamb also holds art making classes for small children at MUMA in nearby Monash University. She actually draws and cuts out the shapes being used from colored Perspex, so the children’s art is really her art, too. What a great idea for a collaboration!

You can check out all of Tracey Lamb’s cheerful, artful work on her website and on Instagram.