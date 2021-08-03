My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Big, Big Blooms

by

Tiffanie Turner

San Francisco paper artist and architect Tiffanie Turner turns out crazy-big, crazy-beautiful crepe paper flowers. Because of their sheer scale (they’re typically about 3 feet across), each piece takes between 35 and 80 hours to create.

“My work in paper stems from my background as an architect, particularly my interest in how things are made and the use of repetitive elements, along with my lifelong obsession with flowers and botanical drawings. The exploration of scale plays heavily into everything I do, and the organized chaos and rhythms in nature make the heads of flowers an excellent case study for me.”

– Tiffanie Turner

You can see all of Tiffanie Turner’s majestic flower sculptures on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Big, Big Blooms

Leave a comment

  2. swallowridge2
    August 3, 2021 at 7:34 am

    These are all stunning. I especially love that sweet little coneflower!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 3, 2021 at 9:47 am

    Wow! Those are absolutely amazing.

  4. bcparkison
    August 3, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    You know I love these.

