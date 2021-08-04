Clever Cacophony

My OBT

The Orchestra

Today, I bring you The Orchestra, a beautiful animated short from 2015 by award-winning Australian director and animator Mikey Hill. Co-written by Jennifer Smith, the short film’s tale is told using hand-drawn animation and the perfectly-suited score by composer Jamie Messenger.

“Imagine a world where a band of tiny musicians follow you and play a soundtrack for your life – communicating your emotions, fears and hopes. In this world lives elderly Vernon; a lonely man whose crippling shyness causes his orchestral musicians to perform terribly out of tune. When Vernon and his little band fall for their new next door neighbor and her classical ensemble, they find themselves presented with perhaps their last chance at happiness – a chance to strike a chord and play in harmony. But first they must confront their stage fright.”

– About The Orchestra

You can learn more about the very talented filmmaker Mikey Hill and composer Jamie Messenger on their websites.

