I Can’t Help…

Kina Grannis

Sorry to skip Etsomnia again this week, but we’re still on our adventure. Next week, I promise to be extra awful about Etsy merch. This week, however, I offer you something unspeakably lovely.

Meet Kina Grannis. Along with a lot of the rest of the world, I first heard this epically-talented young singer when I heard her version of “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” during the wedding scene in “Crazy Rich Asians.” The scene was epic in every way, but it was her singing that struck me most.

Her sweet and sensitive original music and covers are remarkable in their simplicity and perfection. There’s something so pure about Grannis’s music. I know I will listen to it over and over.

You can follow Kina Grannis on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.