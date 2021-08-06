My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Dark Water

Garip Ay

Istanbul-based artist Garip Ay employs traditional Turkish ebru paper marbling techniques to create surprising artworks with amazing depth. Ay’s process involves him seamlessly transforming each work into the next with just a few flicks of the wrist.

Ebru involves floating oil paint on water, then transferring it onto thick paper which is submerged under the paint, then raised through it. Ay’s work also involves transference to paper, but he also plays with the art while it’s still in fluid form. But though the videos make the process seem almost meditative, apparently being in the driver’s seat can be a little anxious-making.

“When people watch ebru, they think it is relaxing and soothing, but it my personal experience, it is really stressful. While doing ebru, you have control problems because you’re doing something on water.”

– Garip Ay

You can learn more about Garip Ay’s amazing Ebru art on his blog and on YouTube and Instagram.

One thought on "Dark Water

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 6, 2021 at 8:59 am

    It is a completely fascinating and actually very spellbinding process to watch but I can very much see why artist finds it anxiety-inducing. While the artist makes it look easy controlling the paint on the surface of the water, it must be absolutely anything but easy.

