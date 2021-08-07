Repost: Fisherman’s Friends

Fisherman’s Friends

10/24/20: …When I came across a thoroughly satisfying and adorable movie called Fisherman’s Friends on Amazon Prime Video, I dug right in. The film is about a group of friends and neighbors who sing together to pass the time while fishing. The group is accidentally discovered by a music business executive, and hilarity (of course) ensues. The story was absolutely charming, and I came away feeling more hopeful about people’s ability to overcome their differences (and make wonderful music).

Since it’s based on a true story, I of course went looking for the actual group known as the Fisherman’s Friends. The real guys are amazing, and even more satisfying than the movie! They describe the sea shanties they sing as “some old, some new, and some slighty blue.” That ties it up rather nicely!

The Cornwall fishing town from which the Fisherman’s Friends hail, Port Isaac, is as charming as the musicians it’s inspired. It’s going directly on my Must See Someday List.

“Well worth a trip. This has to be one of the prettiest little villages I have visited in Cornwall. Parking is located just outside the village and I could see why when we started to walk into the village itself. The roads are very narrow and only one car is able to drive up or down the narrow roads.” – Trip Advisor Review of Port Isaac

You’d need nerves of steel to drive around the village, which can be seen throughout the movie. I’m not fussed. I’ll just walk!

You can check out the Fisherman’s Friends movie on Amazon Prime Video, and you can follow the musicians on their website and on their YouTube channel.