Repost: Salad Days

Above: Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad (my fave!) by Love & Lemons

7/18/20: Editor’s note: This has been one of my all-time favorite posts. I have come back to it again and again, and we still make many of the recipes on this page. I hope you get as much enjoyment out of it as we have! That Salmon Nicoise is particularly amazing…

It’s mid-July, the weather is heating up, and all we want for dinner is salad. It’s just too darned hot for anything else. We’ve been making all of our summer favorites, but I thought it would be fun to try something new. So I thought today, we’d look at a few interesting twists on classic salads that I can’t wait to try. They run the gamut from healthy to un, but they all look fantastic to me!

Tomato & Watermelon Salad by Woman’s Day
Charred Corn Salad by Country Living
Grilled Caesar Salad by Cooking Classy
Bloody Mary Pasta Salad by Delish
Fig Caprese Salad by Bon Appétit
Sesame Cucumber Salad by GH
Grain Salad with Asparagus & Meyer Lemon by The Kitchn
Salmon Niçoise Salad by Bon Appétit
Mexican Corn and Bean Salad by The Café Sucré Farine
Roasted Asparagus & Goat Cheese Salad by Healthy Seasonal Recipes
Summertime Greek Pasta Salad by Aberdeen’s Kitchen
Sesame Slaw With Edamame by Budget Bytes
Grilled Steak Salad with Peaches by Delish
Sweet Pickle Potato Salad by Epicurious
Blackberry Goat Cheese Salad by The Modern Proper

Epilogue: thus far, we have made the salmon nicoise and the roasted asparagus and goat cheese. They were both magnificent!

  1. janhaltn
    August 8, 2021 at 6:49 am

    All pf them looked outstanding. But, I am a salad guy already. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    August 8, 2021 at 8:24 am

    Oh goodness…They look so good….but with new dentures I’m beginning to wonder if I will ever enjoy food again. This challenge is a tough one.

