Repost: Salad Days

Above: Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad (my fave!) by Love & Lemons

7/18/20: Editor’s note: This has been one of my all-time favorite posts. I have come back to it again and again, and we still make many of the recipes on this page. I hope you get as much enjoyment out of it as we have! That Salmon Nicoise is particularly amazing…

It’s mid-July, the weather is heating up, and all we want for dinner is salad. It’s just too darned hot for anything else. We’ve been making all of our summer favorites, but I thought it would be fun to try something new. So I thought today, we’d look at a few interesting twists on classic salads that I can’t wait to try. They run the gamut from healthy to un, but they all look fantastic to me!

Epilogue: thus far, we have made the salmon nicoise and the roasted asparagus and goat cheese. They were both magnificent!



