Quick and Slow

In an era when everyone’s social media posts are heavily edited and filtered, Miranda decided she wanted her posts to be honest and unfiltered. Since her signature choreography plays with speed, going between slow and sensual moves and mind-blowingly fast sections, she decided she needed a videographer to tape her classes. When her first video hit YouTube, it went viral immediately. To date, it has more than 46 MILLION (!) views. And it’s so good, I’ve certainly racked up quite a view viewings of it myself!
Tricia Miranda’s impressive choreography credits include work for Missy Elliott (2015 Super Bowl), Beyoncé, Will I Am, LL Cool J, Eve, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Iggy Azalea, So You Think You Can Dance, America’s Got Talent, and The X Factor, as well as ad campaigns for Sprint, Sketchers, Sears, and Nair.
You can see all of Tricia Miranda’s remarkable choreography on her YouTube channel and on Instagram.
August 9, 2021 at 6:54 am
What great control over their bodies, but oh my goodness, so sensual! I loved it, but if I tried any of that, I would have to be in traction for a month!
August 9, 2021 at 9:48 am
Her dancing is outstanding, but I must admit I cringed as a parent when I saw young teenage girls in her class twerking to Anaconda (cuz you know what anaconda stands for). We haven’t quite gotten away from the sexualiztion of teenages in the dance world, which is a shame.
August 9, 2021 at 11:07 am
I don’t possess dance vocabulary so forgive my rambling but what I really enjoyed about this choreography was the way it is (clearly) highly choreographed and tightly structured but somehow looks effortless, random, impulsive, and natural. The waggling of the foot and rotating of the ankle made me feel all sorts of uncomfortable and amazed. I would be so broken.
