Quick and Slow

Tricia Miranda

In an era when everyone’s social media posts are heavily edited and filtered, Miranda decided she wanted her posts to be honest and unfiltered. Since her signature choreography plays with speed, going between slow and sensual moves and mind-blowingly fast sections, she decided she needed a videographer to tape her classes. When her first video hit YouTube, it went viral immediately. To date, it has more than 46 MILLION (!) views. And it’s so good, I’ve certainly racked up quite a view viewings of it myself!

Tricia Miranda’s impressive choreography credits include work for Missy Elliott (2015 Super Bowl), Beyoncé, Will I Am, LL Cool J, Eve, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Iggy Azalea, So You Think You Can Dance, America’s Got Talent, and The X Factor, as well as ad campaigns for Sprint, Sketchers, Sears, and Nair.

You can see all of Tricia Miranda’s remarkable choreography on her YouTube channel and on Instagram.