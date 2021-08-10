Michelangelo in New York

A few weeks ago, Beloved and I were lucky enough to go to the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in NYC. It was lush and glorious and surprisingly emotional. So when I learned that a new and innovative exhibit featuring another of my favorite painters was coming to my city, I was very excited!

“With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. See them brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings. Visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes. Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience.” – SecretNYC

As moving and magnificent as the original paintings in the Sistine Chapel are, I am really intrigued by the idea of seeing life-sized, super-high-definition photo reproductions up close. What an amazing idea. Keep the new and exciting exhibitions coming. I’m loving them!

