Michelangelo in New York

A few weeks ago, Beloved and I were lucky enough to go to the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in NYC. It was lush and glorious and surprisingly emotional. So when I learned that a new and innovative exhibit featuring another of my favorite painters was coming to my city, I was very excited!
“With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. See them brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings. Visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes. Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience.”– SecretNYC
As moving and magnificent as the original paintings in the Sistine Chapel are, I am really intrigued by the idea of seeing life-sized, super-high-definition photo reproductions up close. What an amazing idea. Keep the new and exciting exhibitions coming. I’m loving them!
You can learn all about Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition (and buy tickets) on the exhibit website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
August 10, 2021 at 6:46 am
These immersive experiences are fabulous
LikeLike
August 10, 2021 at 8:08 am
Now this would be a wonderful visit. I have a “coffee table ” book of his drawings that I really enjoy looking through. The pages are as close to real as can be, where what’s on the other side shows through. Like his own sketch book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2021 at 8:58 am
WOW, I could afford to see that one. I could and find a park bench to sleep on. I have never been to New York City or close by. But I hear it is very expensive to live there. I live on my SS and Veteran retirement checks. He was one of the very best artists in my opinion.. Again would love to see this one. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 10, 2021 at 11:31 am
We are booked to go to the Van Gogh one when it comes to Philly. He is my 15 year old’s favourite artist so we are going as part of his birthday celebration. I will need to hit up your links and see if the Sistine Chapel one is coming to my area too.
LikeLike