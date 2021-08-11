My OBT

Repost: Wild, Wild Life

by 3 Comments

Andrea Zampatti

12/28/17: Hello, lovelies! Spending time with my people this week, so no Etsomnia™. Instead, I bring you some amazingly adorable and astoundingly amusing nature photos.The finalists in the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, and they’re spectacular as always! Of all of the nature photography awards competitions I cover, this one is far and away my favorite. Sure, the entries have all of the skill and beauty of the more traditional contests, but their added element of humor is an absolute delight.

And the fun is only part of the purpose of the competition.

“The last two years have seen some fantastic entries. We want to see even more animals represented than before. Go out and photograph, wherever you are… a squirrel could win the competition. We want to raise awareness of conservation of all animals all over the world, so wherever you are, take pictures of those wilder things!” -Photographers/Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam

You can see all of this year’s entries and the winners from previous years on their website.

All images property of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Tibor Kercz
Troy Mayne
Carl Henry
Katy Laveck-Foster
Douglas Croft
Olivier Colle

  1. janhaltn
    August 11, 2021 at 6:34 am

    I love all animal pictures. But these are really good. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. lois
    August 11, 2021 at 8:12 am

    Oh my–I love that first little one with the flowers, but then the owls! And then the penguins (what we used to call the nuns in school) marching into church… These are wonderful, Donna!

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    August 11, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Just fun,fun,fun to look at.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

