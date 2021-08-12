Etsomnia™ 318: She Sells Seashells

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Seashell art is one of those things that can be
and terrific or tasteful and grim . Happily, Etsy has a robust collection of both varieties (and ghastly ). everything in between
For more Etsy fun
, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
“Spectacular” seashell bridal bouquet. That thing looks like it smells like old seaweed and delusion.
Just lovely! By the cleverly-named WeShellOvercome
Oh, dear.
This is just wonderful! By SeasidesbyDesign
I admire the effort that must have gone into this, but would you want it on your wall?
What a beautiful job! By BriThornDecor
Congratulations to this week’s Most Etsy prize, a shell painting of a mermaid canoodling with the devil
I love how well they matched the painting to the shape of the shell! By AtlantiqueDesigns
While it is kind of cute, the derpery level cannot be ignored.
Etsomnia™, Fashion, Shopping | Tags: assemblage art, Etsomnia, etsy, funny, humor, Postaday, seashells, shell art, shells | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
August 12, 2021 at 8:32 am
Everyone of them are cute, boatful and interesting. Give me more then enough shells and I would never come up with any of them –Hal
August 12, 2021 at 5:05 pm
I wouldn’t either, but it would be fun trying!
August 12, 2021 at 9:01 am
Come on down to Florida, Donna. I’ll give you plenty of shells so you can start making all these wonderful Christmas gifts! Oh, yes! 😁
August 12, 2021 at 5:05 pm
Thank you! However, we have oodles of shells of our own. What I lack is the time and the skill!
August 12, 2021 at 12:04 pm
I was already chuckling at the derpy shell elephant (shelephant?) when I then saw the image and read your caption for the mermaid-devil tinder date and I just had to laugh out loud – loud enough to wake my cat. If I did not live in landlocked Pennsylvania, I would be tempted to incorporate some decoupaged shells into my home. I was quite taken with those.
August 12, 2021 at 5:06 pm
SHELEPHANT!!!! You’re fantastic.
August 12, 2021 at 8:37 pm
“Old seaweed and delusion.” Hee hee hee! I miss you!
