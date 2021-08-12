Etsomnia™ 318: She Sells Seashells

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Seashell art is one of those things that can be terrific and tasteful or grim and ghastly. Happily, Etsy has a robust collection of both varieties (and everything in between).

“Spectacular” seashell bridal bouquet. That thing looks like it smells like old seaweed and delusion.

Just lovely! By the cleverly-named WeShellOvercome

Oh, dear.

This is just wonderful! By SeasidesbyDesign

I admire the effort that must have gone into this, but would you want it on your wall?

What a beautiful job! By BriThornDecor

Congratulations to this week’s Most Etsy prize, a shell painting of a mermaid canoodling with the devil

I love how well they matched the painting to the shape of the shell! By AtlantiqueDesigns

While it is kind of cute, the derpery level cannot be ignored.