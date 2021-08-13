My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Texture Master

David McEown

When I first saw the painting above, I had to zoom way in so I could get a closer look at how the artist achieved his near-photorealistic textures. It’s hard to believe his work is all watercolor. What a talent! I’m not surprised he’s been working at his art for more than three decades.

In addition to being a magnificent painter, McEown is also a generous teacher who shares his “reverence for nature and passion for the creative act of painting.” His classes are very popular with art societies and museums across the world. And because McEown paints from real life, his workshops are real, on-site experiences, like his upcoming “Galapagos Islands by Yacht.”

You can follow David McEown on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Texture Master

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    August 13, 2021 at 7:52 am

    Now….That little boat trip would be fun.

  2. lois
    August 13, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Loved all of these, but then the elephant….!! These are beautiful.

  3. janhaltn
    August 13, 2021 at 10:11 am

    At age 81 I don’t think I am going to change. I am a realistic. I don’t do SiFi because it is not real. I like some of these today and don’t like others. I also don’t do much of today’s comedy. Not real. Hal

