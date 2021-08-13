Texture Master

David McEown

When I first saw the painting above, I had to zoom way in so I could get a closer look at how the artist achieved his near-photorealistic textures. It’s hard to believe his work is all watercolor. What a talent! I’m not surprised he’s been working at his art for more than three decades.

In addition to being a magnificent painter, McEown is also a generous teacher who shares his “reverence for nature and passion for the creative act of painting.” His classes are very popular with art societies and museums across the world. And because McEown paints from real life, his workshops are real, on-site experiences, like his upcoming “Galapagos Islands by Yacht.”

You can follow David McEown on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Vimeo.