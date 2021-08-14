My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Insider

by 2 Comments

Linda McCartney

5/5/20: Today, I want to take a look at the remarkable photography of Linda McCartney. I’m sure you already know who she was, but in case you’re unfamiliar, she was a famous photographer, the wife of Paul McCartney, his partner in the band Wings, and a committed animal rights activist. McCartney was perhaps best known for being in the right place at the right time for most of her life, starting in the sixties when she got a photography job for Rolling Stone Magazine. On May 11, 1968, she became the first woman to have a photograph featured on the magazine’s front cover.

Though she never received formal training as a photographer, McCartney’s pictures have a life and a sensitivity to them that makes them instantly recognizable. Tragically, the Linda McCartney died from breast cancer in 1998, but she accomplished a great deal before her death at the age of 56.

You can see all of Linda McCartney’s photography on her website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: The Insider

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    August 14, 2021 at 7:54 am

    Outstanding photography. Bring to life. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.