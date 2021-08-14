Repost: The Insider

Linda McCartney

5/5/20: Today, I want to take a look at the remarkable photography of Linda McCartney. I’m sure you already know who she was, but in case you’re unfamiliar, she was a famous photographer, the wife of Paul McCartney, his partner in the band Wings, and a committed animal rights activist. McCartney was perhaps best known for being in the right place at the right time for most of her life, starting in the sixties when she got a photography job for Rolling Stone Magazine. On May 11, 1968, she became the first woman to have a photograph featured on the magazine’s front cover.

Though she never received formal training as a photographer, McCartney’s pictures have a life and a sensitivity to them that makes them instantly recognizable. Tragically, the Linda McCartney died from breast cancer in 1998, but she accomplished a great deal before her death at the age of 56.

You can see all of Linda McCartney’s photography on her website and on Instagram.