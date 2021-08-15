Repost: (Erin) Cone of Silence

Erin Cone

7/2/16: Likely, the first thing that strikes you about American artist Erin Cone‘s paintings is the elegance of the stylish young women she depicts. Because the clothing is so beautifully depicted, her paintings initially feel a bit like highly-skilled-if-off-center fashion illustrations. And like so many of the paintings I’ve admired, many of Cone’s subjects’ faces are hidden. Yet unlike the others which imparted feelings of sadness or nostalgia or mystery, Cone’s figures instead seem to exude a stillness, a comfortable silence, which I’ve rarely felt with American painters. (What is the matter with me that I am so drawn to faceless figures in paintings? A psychiatrist would have a field day with the wacky contents of my head.)

I’d love to hear what you think of them and what they make you feel.

All photos property of Erin Cone.