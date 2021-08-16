Frito Lay blastoff

Rocket Center Foundation

Today, we’re checking out the Space for Her scholarship by snack brand Frito-Lay. Although STEM classes are typically treated as an educational priority in the U.S., girls only make up 28% of the STEM workforce, and the numbers are even lower when you look at women of color. Frito-Lay is working to closing the gender gap and encourage young women to focus on STEM-related careers.

“Space is for everyone, and we’re giving more girls the chance to explore it. Frito-Lay Variety Packs is donating $150,000 to establish a scholarship fund that will provide more Space Camp scholarships to girls. We hope to make the magic of space accessible to girls who are interested in space exploration, aviation and robotics.” -Frito-Lay

Frito-Lay will be partnering with organizations like the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation, PepsiCo, the National Urban League, and UnidosUS to find scholarship candidates. Every year, ten lucky teenage girls will travel to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama to spend a week at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation’s Space Camp®.

You can learn more on the Rocket Center Education Foundation’s website and the Frito-Lay scholarship page.