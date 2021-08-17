My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Cracked Icebergs

by

Peter Bremers

Netherlander glass artist Peter Bremers was already a popular light sculptor when he accidentally happened upon a . glassblowing workshop and was instantly captivated by the luminous nature of the molten glass. He went on to study glass at the Jan van Eyck Akademi Post Academic Institute for Art & Design. After mastering the art form, he began an entirely new career in glass sculpture, inspired by nature and the human body.

“The physical body that we use, that we’re so entrenched with, is because the physical body is what we wake up in every morning. 70% of it is fluids. You look into it, it’s almost like looking into the ocean; very watery. But it’s also very much a cell structure. The physical body is also where I am, and where the world starts.”

– Peter Bremers about 7 Body Series

You can learn more about Peter Bremers and his body-related glass art on his website and on Instagram.

One thought on “Cracked Icebergs

  1. janhaltn
    August 17, 2021 at 7:30 am

    I have gone up and down a couple of times and I just can’t decide which one I like the most. I love all of them and would love one in my house. Great work. Hal

