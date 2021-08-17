Cracked Icebergs

Peter Bremers

Netherlander glass artist Peter Bremers was already a popular light sculptor when he accidentally happened upon a . glassblowing workshop and was instantly captivated by the luminous nature of the molten glass. He went on to study glass at the Jan van Eyck Akademi Post Academic Institute for Art & Design. After mastering the art form, he began an entirely new career in glass sculpture, inspired by nature and the human body.

“The physical body that we use, that we’re so entrenched with, is because the physical body is what we wake up in every morning. 70% of it is fluids. You look into it, it’s almost like looking into the ocean; very watery. But it’s also very much a cell structure. The physical body is also where I am, and where the world starts.” – Peter Bremers about 7 Body Series

