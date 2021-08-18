My OBT

French model/makeup/drag/gender artist Nathan Selighini is a true visionary. Known on the internet as No_Gender, their makeup, photography, and style is ever-changing and endlessly fascinating.

I wasn’t able to find out anything about the non-binary artist, so I guess we’ll just have to enjoy their work the way they want it presented – without explanation.

You can follow the lovely Nathan Selighini on their Instagram and Twitter, and you can hire them on ModelManagement.

  2. janhaltn
    August 18, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Again, Doona finds art that is not realistic and I love it. Don’t know why but I really enjoyed looking at all of them today. Hal

