Nathan Selighini

French model/makeup/drag/gender artist Nathan Selighini is a true visionary. Known on the internet as No_Gender, their makeup, photography, and style is ever-changing and endlessly fascinating.

I wasn’t able to find out anything about the non-binary artist, so I guess we’ll just have to enjoy their work the way they want it presented – without explanation.

You can follow the lovely Nathan Selighini on their Instagram and Twitter, and you can hire them on ModelManagement.