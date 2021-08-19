Etsomnia™ 319: Pillow Talk

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s that time again. We need to replace our living room throw pillows. Our last pillow covers were the perfect shades of gray and purple. They were washable and simple (with a minimalist bamboo print in white) and everyone loved them, wven the cat! They may, however, be the devil to replace…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

If you try to take a nap on this one, you’re liable to lose an eye!

I might be willing to redecorate just so I could buy these beauties! By JustTwoPeople

Q: What shape is that?

A: Airbag

From the IT collection…

Meet “Grumpy Trevor.” I think I love him. By CraftedOnCowrie

Q: What should we give our friend?

A: I know! A giant stuffed version of her head!

I deeply wish I had a place to put this! By Tatvakala

What is it with Etsy and monkeys?

This pattern is called “stone,” but it just looks to me like somebody broke an elephant.

Oh, get out of here with your extreme cuteness. I’m supposed to be snarky! By tsomoririDESIGN

“Romantic” pillow that kind of screams “Permanently Single.”

Do I NEED a velvet octopus pillow? No. I do not. But do I WANT one… ShiitakeCreek

“Halloween pillow.” Yikes.

Not exactly the colors I’m looking for, but this is beautifully done! By SvaraDecore

Q: What’s your design aesthetic?

A: Pond scum.