What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 319: Pillow Talk

by 4 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s that time again. We need to replace our living room throw pillows. Our last pillow covers were the perfect shades of gray and purple. They were washable and simple (with a minimalist bamboo print in white) and everyone loved them, wven the cat! They may, however, be the devil to replace…

This…
If you try to take a nap on this one, you’re liable to lose an eye!
I might be willing to redecorate just so I could buy these beauties! By JustTwoPeople
Q: What shape is that?
A: Airbag
From the IT collection
Meet “Grumpy Trevor.” I think I love him. By CraftedOnCowrie
Q: What should we give our friend?
A: I know! A giant stuffed version of her head!
I deeply wish I had a place to put this! By Tatvakala
What is it with Etsy and monkeys?
This pattern is called “stone,” but it just looks to me like somebody broke an elephant.
Oh, get out of here with your extreme cuteness. I’m supposed to be snarky! By tsomoririDESIGN
“Romantic” pillow that kind of screams “Permanently Single.”
Do I NEED a velvet octopus pillow? No. I do not. But do I WANT one… ShiitakeCreek
“Halloween pillow.” Yikes.
Not exactly the colors I’m looking for, but this is beautifully done! By SvaraDecore
Q: What’s your design aesthetic?
A: Pond scum.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 319: Pillow Talk

Leave a comment

  1. artfulblasphemer
    August 19, 2021 at 8:17 am

    While I never quibble with a chance to watch Monty Python invite us to sit on their faces, I would say that it also pairs well with the pillow that is actually one’s own face……-giggle- And that leads me to imagine creating a pillow like that with a chip inside so that it does, indeed, play Monty Python……

  2. bcparkison
    August 19, 2021 at 8:43 am

    I do have some but pillows just aren’t that important to me.

  3. janhaltn
    August 19, 2021 at 11:57 am

    How many do you want?? None of the above. After I move next year or if I more I might change my mind but there are none in my house today. Hal

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 19, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Your captions are hysterical as always. Thank you for making me snort with laughter.

    Strangely enough, I too am in the market for some new sofa pillows, though I have not embarked on my search quest yet. Your post serves as a caveat emptor before I do so. I am now bracing myself to encounter a whole lot of ugly.

    My youngest would love that cat pillow and my brother needs an octopus pillow for sure. I absolutely love that chandelier pillow but comfort is more paramount than style and I cannot imaging those jewels being great for the lumbar. Also, I absolutely cannot see that pillow design as pebbles. It is 100% and IKEA elephant.

