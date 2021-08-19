Etsomnia™ 319: Pillow Talk

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It’s that time again. We need to replace our living room throw pillows. Our last pillow covers were the perfect shades of gray and purple. They were washable and simple (with a minimalist bamboo print in white) and everyone loved them, wven the cat! They may, however, be the devil to replace…
August 19, 2021 at 8:17 am
While I never quibble with a chance to watch Monty Python invite us to sit on their faces, I would say that it also pairs well with the pillow that is actually one’s own face……-giggle- And that leads me to imagine creating a pillow like that with a chip inside so that it does, indeed, play Monty Python……
August 19, 2021 at 8:43 am
I do have some but pillows just aren’t that important to me.
August 19, 2021 at 11:57 am
How many do you want?? None of the above. After I move next year or if I more I might change my mind but there are none in my house today. Hal
August 19, 2021 at 12:21 pm
Your captions are hysterical as always. Thank you for making me snort with laughter.
Strangely enough, I too am in the market for some new sofa pillows, though I have not embarked on my search quest yet. Your post serves as a caveat emptor before I do so. I am now bracing myself to encounter a whole lot of ugly.
My youngest would love that cat pillow and my brother needs an octopus pillow for sure. I absolutely love that chandelier pillow but comfort is more paramount than style and I cannot imaging those jewels being great for the lumbar. Also, I absolutely cannot see that pillow design as pebbles. It is 100% and IKEA elephant.
