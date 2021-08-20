Jewelry Mack Daddy

Grima Jewellery

Affectionately known as the father of modern jewelry, Andrew Grima spent his career creating wearable art that was both intensely memorable and beautifully accessible. His groundbreaking pieces pushed the boundaries of jewelry design from the mid-1940s to the mid-2000s. Grima’s background in engineering helped him innovate the ways his pieces could be worn, and his deep understanding of his materials meant even his largest-scale pieces were lightweight and comfortable.

“Andrew Grima was the most influential jewelry designer of the post-war period. He changed the way people perceived jewelry not just in Britain but around the globe and consequently is widely regarded as the father of modern jewelry. Entirely self-taught, he joined his father-in-law’s jewelry manufacturing business, H.J. Company, in 1946 and immediately set about innovating with new techniques and changing the emphasis from figurative to organic and abstract designs.” – About Grima Jewellery

