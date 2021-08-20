My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Jewelry Mack Daddy

by 8 Comments

Grima Jewellery

Affectionately known as the father of modern jewelry, Andrew Grima spent his career creating wearable art that was both intensely memorable and beautifully accessible. His groundbreaking pieces pushed the boundaries of jewelry design from the mid-1940s to the mid-2000s. Grima’s background in engineering helped him innovate the ways his pieces could be worn, and his deep understanding of his materials meant even his largest-scale pieces were lightweight and comfortable.

“Andrew Grima was the most influential jewelry designer of the post-war period. He changed the way people perceived jewelry not just in Britain but around the globe and consequently is widely regarded as the father of modern jewelry. Entirely self-taught, he joined his father-in-law’s jewelry manufacturing business, H.J. Company, in 1946 and immediately set about innovating with new techniques and changing the emphasis from figurative to organic and abstract designs.”

– About Grima Jewellery

You can see all of the magnificent pieces by Grima Jewellery on their website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Jewelry Mack Daddy

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    August 20, 2021 at 7:17 am

    Highly covetable, totally wearable

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    August 20, 2021 at 7:30 am

    Yes….nice…not too flashy. I really like the look of the pink buds.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    August 20, 2021 at 8:16 am

    Guess this is on of those, you need to be a female yo love them. Yes, I love the stones, especially that opal. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 20, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    Magnificent! I want them all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

