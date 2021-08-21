Repost: Shoes With a Sense of Humor

8/2/15: Israeli shoe designer Kobi Levi has been obsessed with shoes since high school. We have that in common, but in my case, it has just resulted in credit card bills and closets stuffed with shoes. Mr. Levi turned his interest into something much more intriguing.
After attending design school in Jerusalem, he got some work designing shoes as a freelancer, but things didn’t really take off for him until he started a blog showcasing his whimsical and highly-memorable designs in 2010. His blog went viral, and pretty soon the demand for his unusual, instantly-recognizable designs skyrocketed. They were even featured in Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” video.
He opened his own studio in 2011 and has been making limited edition runs of his iconic shoe designs ever since. Sure, prices start at $2,400, but at least everyone will know who you’re wearing!
August 21, 2021 at 6:21 am
What fun!! A highly imaginative creator. I’ve never been one for high heels – but those have revised my notions!
August 21, 2021 at 8:59 am
They really are fun!
August 21, 2021 at 6:25 am
Back in the early days after I met my wife Jan. I told her I would like to see her wearing heels. Her reply, just as soon as you wear heels for a day, so will I. It was years and a special event that she did wear heels but I can probably count the times she were heel on just some of my fingers. Now I do think some of the heels are cute. Not sure I am ready to see a lady wearing banana peels or not. Hal
August 21, 2021 at 9:00 am
Lol. Those banana peel shoes are pretty funny.
August 21, 2021 at 6:55 am
Beautiful and whimsical, but I bcouldn’t wear them, as they are too high or look uncomfortable.
August 21, 2021 at 9:01 am
I wore heels every day of my life when I was younger. I was actually known for them. These days, however, I think of heels as items to be admired (but not worn).
August 21, 2021 at 9:06 am
I can’t even imagine trying to walk in any of these. I’ve been a “loafer” and “flat” kinda girl for too long.
