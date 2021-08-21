Repost: Shoes With a Sense of Humor

8/2/15: Israeli shoe designer Kobi Levi has been obsessed with shoes since high school. We have that in common, but in my case, it has just resulted in credit card bills and closets stuffed with shoes. Mr. Levi turned his interest into something much more intriguing.

After attending design school in Jerusalem, he got some work designing shoes as a freelancer, but things didn’t really take off for him until he started a blog showcasing his whimsical and highly-memorable designs in 2010. His blog went viral, and pretty soon the demand for his unusual, instantly-recognizable designs skyrocketed. They were even featured in Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” video.

He opened his own studio in 2011 and has been making limited edition runs of his iconic shoe designs ever since. Sure, prices start at $2,400, but at least everyone will know who you’re wearing!

