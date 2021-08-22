Repost: The Hottest New Designers

3/2/18: Is this the work of a whimsical, talented new jewelry designer? Sort of. This is the fine gold and silver jewelry made by Tasarım Takarım (I Wear Design), a project started two years ago by Turkish jewelers Yasemin Erdin Tavukçu and Özgür Karavit. They take children’s drawings and turn them into hip, modern-looking necklaces, bracelets, and pins.

Even though they often have to craft new methods and specialized tools to replicate the children’s drawings, the process usually takes only about a week and prices range from $125 to $195.

You can follow the company on Instagram and Etsy.

All images property of Tasarım Takarım.