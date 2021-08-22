My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Hottest New Designers

by

Tasarım Takarım

3/2/18: Is this the work of a whimsical, talented new jewelry designer? Sort of. This is the fine gold and silver jewelry made by Tasarım Takarım (I Wear Design), a project started two years ago by Turkish jewelers Yasemin Erdin Tavukçu and Özgür Karavit. They take children’s drawings and turn them into hip, modern-looking necklaces, bracelets, and pins.

Even though they often have to craft new methods and specialized tools to replicate the children’s drawings, the process usually takes only about a week and prices range from $125 to $195.

You can follow the company on Instagram and Etsy.

All images property of Tasarım Takarım.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: The Hottest New Designers

  1. janhaltn
    August 22, 2021 at 8:04 am

    No comment – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    August 22, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    They must. Unless I think I could have got some money from a pawn shop, I wouldn’t even shoplift any of them. BUT somebody did put some artistic work into them. If Donna can take the time to find this daily, the least I can do is not bad mouth it but today was hard. Donna might be having a bad weather day also. My best wishes are with her and her partner. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

