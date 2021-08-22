Repost: The Hottest New Designers

3/2/18: Is this the work of a whimsical, talented new jewelry designer? Sort of. This is the fine gold and silver jewelry made by Tasarım Takarım (I Wear Design), a project started two years ago by Turkish jewelers Yasemin Erdin Tavukçu and Özgür Karavit. They take children’s drawings and turn them into hip, modern-looking necklaces, bracelets, and pins.
Even though they often have to craft new methods and specialized tools to replicate the children’s drawings, the process usually takes only about a week and prices range from $125 to $195.
You can follow the company on Instagram and Etsy.
All images property of Tasarım Takarım.
August 22, 2021 at 8:04 am
No comment – Hal
August 22, 2021 at 9:02 am
Some people just have more money than good since.
August 22, 2021 at 12:17 pm
They must. Unless I think I could have got some money from a pawn shop, I wouldn’t even shoplift any of them. BUT somebody did put some artistic work into them. If Donna can take the time to find this daily, the least I can do is not bad mouth it but today was hard. Donna might be having a bad weather day also. My best wishes are with her and her partner. Hal
