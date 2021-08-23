Emma Baker

Glass artist Emma Baker’s works are wildly divergent, but they have one unifying element: they’re always fascinating! She likes to switch out and combine techniques, including blown, kiln-formed, and coldworked glass. The young artist’s work is held in many public & private collections and it has been shown across Europe and North America.

“My making process has definitely evolved over time, it has been influenced by the makers I have worked with and learned from. My approach to my work has altered since I started, originally I focused heavily on the visual aesthetic but now the strength of the narrative behind the work has become increasing important to me.” – Emma Baker interview with North Lands Creative

“Inspiration is drawn from profound personal experiences and the celebration of memories. Using glass as a canvas, her works can be both aesthetically literal and abstract, enticing the viewer to look deeper and enquire further. Recently she has been exploring ways of utilizing the inherent behaviors of glass to immortalize memories of significant times.” – About Emma Baker

