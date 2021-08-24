My OBT

Jolly Hoops

This is the wonderful, fashionable thread painting by Sila Gur, A.K.A. Jolly Hoops. The young artist is from Turkey, and she lives in Scotland with her husband and baby daughter.

“I have always loved to be productive and creative. I studied art and then fashion; hand embroidery gives me the opportunity to use all my skills in one. It is like turning thread into art. I discovered embroidery not so long ago but fell in love right away, and couldn’t stop myself to try new things and keep making and making. Then I decided to share my works with other people all around the world.”

– About Sila Gur

You can see all of Sila Gur’s wonderful embroidery on her website and on Instagram and Facebook. You can also buy her pieces in her Etsy shop.

  1. Chandra Lynn
    August 24, 2021 at 6:25 am

    Love, love! Thanks for introducing me to this artist!

