MoFe

If you, like me, are looking for something new (and Covid-safe) to do in New York, look no further than the Museum of Future Experiences on Grand Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Much like the Van Gogh exhibit that I raved about recently, MoFE combines VR and sweeping sound design to create a fully-immersive virtual reality/art experience. The museum offers 70-mintue seated shows that are limited to just 16 visitors at a time.

“MoFE is a physical venue and production studio for a new type of immersive storytelling. MoFE’s shows weave together Virtual Reality and Ambisonic sound design for intimate, sensorial experiences that bend the mind and touch the human spirit. Each show is like a guided lucid dream, induced technologically. Our goal is to show you something you’ve never seen before. “We believe the phantasmagorical nature of VR has a particular power to open our minds to new perspectives and broaden our notion of consciousness. This is why we curate exceptional works of Virtual Reality from across the globe and integrate them into our shows. We seek out VR works that play with perception, explore new ideas, and expand our imaginations. We pair these works with original immersive audio designs…” – About MoFE

You can learn more about MoFE on their website and on Instagram and Twitter.