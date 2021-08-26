Etsomnia™ 320: Outdoor Decor

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beautiful solar-powered garden light above by Awiselight.

After 2.5 years of permits and construction and angst, we are finally at the decorating stage of our new decks, so today’s Etsomnia™ is a pure joy for me!

What a great looking outdoor privacy screen! By MountainSnowArt

Beautiful AND affordable! Unfortunately, we get so much wind, they would bash themselves to bits immediately, but in a better protected spot, they would be wonderful! By BottlesUncorked

I rarely use this color in my interior decor, but I love a pop of sunshiney yellow in the garden! By MyFairytaleDoors

These vertical planters would look great on our new white fence! By TheGeekGardenDotCom

What a wonderful outdoor sculpture! By DustinMillerGallery

These are the coolest garden border stakes I’ve ever seen! By ApocalypseFab

You, too, can have your very own garden Wilford Brimley! By TheTreeFacePeople

Waterproof Chinese lanterns. I had no idea such a thing existed! By HoiAnLanternWorkshop

Look, the Partridge Family! Okay, fine. They’re quails. Still cute, though! By FoothillMetalArt

Acrobat whirligig in custom colors. What a fun idea! The little ones would love it. By TheMACH1N3Shoppe

I am obsessed with these stained glass garden stakes! By BelloGlass

Loving these solar LED lights! By TouchOfECO

I spend a lot of time around fairies, and you do NOT want to piss them off! By BigfootCreationsMN