My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 320: Outdoor Decor

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beautiful solar-powered garden light above by Awiselight.

After 2.5 years of permits and construction and angst, we are finally at the decorating stage of our new decks, so today’s Etsomnia™ is a pure joy for me!

What a great looking outdoor privacy screen! By MountainSnowArt
Beautiful AND affordable! Unfortunately, we get so much wind, they would bash themselves to bits immediately, but in a better protected spot, they would be wonderful! By BottlesUncorked
I rarely use this color in my interior decor, but I love a pop of sunshiney yellow in the garden! By MyFairytaleDoors
These vertical planters would look great on our new white fence! By TheGeekGardenDotCom
What a wonderful outdoor sculpture! By DustinMillerGallery
These are the coolest garden border stakes I’ve ever seen! By ApocalypseFab
You, too, can have your very own garden Wilford Brimley! By TheTreeFacePeople
Waterproof Chinese lanterns. I had no idea such a thing existed! By HoiAnLanternWorkshop
Look, the Partridge Family! Okay, fine. They’re quails. Still cute, though! By FoothillMetalArt
Acrobat whirligig in custom colors. What a fun idea! The little ones would love it. By TheMACH1N3Shoppe
I am obsessed with these stained glass garden stakes! By BelloGlass
Loving these solar LED lights! By TouchOfECO
I spend a lot of time around fairies, and you do NOT want to piss them off! By BigfootCreationsMN

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

